Associated Bank Storm the Bastille

REGISTRATION

Online: Registration for the run is now open! After June 25th, online registration closes, however you may still register in person.



In Person: You can register in person at our office, 825. N Jefferson St. Milwaukee, WI 53202 Monday July 8 – Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 10am – 6pm

Day-of-Race: Runners may register the day of the race, July 11th, at the Deloitte registration booth located on the corner of Jefferson and Wells streets. Day-of-Race registration is $30.00.

Each registered participant will receive a long-sleeved commemorative Bastille Days T-shirt. Please select sizes carefully as no exchanges are permitted. Sizes are subject to availability. T-shirt size guaranteed with registration by June 30th.