Thursday, July 11, 2019 – 9pm
Registration for the run is now open! Click Here to register online now.
Online: Registration for the run is now open! Click Here to register online. After June 25th, online registration closes, however you may still register in person.
In Person: You can register in person at our office, 825. N Jefferson St. Milwaukee, WI 53202 Monday July 8 – Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 10am – 6pm
Day-of-Race: Runners may register the day of the race, July 11th, at the Deloitte registration booth located on the corner of Jefferson and Wells streets. Day-of-Race registration is $30.00.
Each registered participant will receive a long-sleeved commemorative Bastille Days T-shirt. Please select sizes carefully as no exchanges are permitted. Sizes are subject to availability. T-shirt size guaranteed with registration by June 30th.
Pick-up Monday July 8th – Wednesday July 10th: Run shirts may be picked up at the Bastille Days office, 825 N. Jefferson Street, across the street from Cathedral Square Park, from 10am – 6 pm. Please enter the building through the main building entrance and follow the signs.
Pick-up Day-of-Race: Run Shirts will be distributed at the Run Registration Tent, located in the southwest corner of Cathedral Square Park near Jefferson and Wells streets, from 11am – 8pm, July 11th.
To Receive Run BIB and T-shirt By Mail: A $7.00 shipping and handling fee (per packet) will be charged for shipping. These entries must be submitted online by June 15th. Shipping of t-shirts begin the week of 6/24/19.
Associated Bank Storm the Bastille is proud to announce a partnership with Lyft! Lyft drivers will have access to exclusive pick up and drop off locations at the festival to make getting to and from the Associated Bank Storm the Bastille run fast and easy!
For more info regarding Lyft CLICK HERE
